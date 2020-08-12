Moses Cone nurse donates gifts to local community with help of the High Point Police Department

The gifts from Karen Terry were donated to the Windchase community in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A local nurse at Moses Cone played the role of Santa weeks before Christmas!

The High Point Police Department took to Twitter to share the good news on Monday.

The gifts from Karen Terry were donated to the Windchase community and High Point police officers helped to pass out the gifts!

According to the High Point Police Department, they knocked on 100 doors and made contact with 30 families during the gift drop-off.

The gifts were wrapped and some had candles and basketballs if there were kids in the apartments, police said.

What a great way to spread some holiday cheer!