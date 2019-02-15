WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Love is in the air and all around at Wake Forest Baptist Health, thanks to caring nurses.

When a group of cardiology nurses found out one of the hospital’s patients, Joseph Miller would celebrate his 35th Wedding Anniversary on Valentine’s Day in the hospital, they had to act.

Joseph’s stay at the hospital was extended because of a heart issue. His wife Becky was also disappointed by the news.

However, the nurses had a big plan! They decided to include Joseph in on all the details to surprise Becky.

Nurses Surprise Couple With Valentine's Day Anniversary Dinner At Hospital Cardiology nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Health surprised patient, Joseph Miller and his wife Becky with a Valentine's Day dinner. The couple is have to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary at the hospital.

The nurses used their own money to buy Valentine’s Day decorations. They decorated Joseph’s room and set up a special area for them to enjoy their anniversary dinner.

One of the nurses even brought in her own fine china so the Millers could enjoy dinner without feeling like they were in the hospital.

The Millers were thrilled and thanked the nurses for their compassion and thoughtfulness.

The couple was married on February 14, 1984, and they now have seven grandchildren.