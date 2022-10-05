Triad hospitals speak on the challenges of the pandemic during National Nurses Week

News 2 spoke with two representatives from Cone Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist about what their nurses faced and how things look now.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In honor of National Nurses Week, News 2 spoke with two Triad hospitals that reflected on the challenges the pandemic caused and what this week means to them.

"It is a special time of acknowledgment and recognition for the impact that nurses have as a profession in the care that we deliver to patients, nurses as advocates for their patients and the families that they care for," Regional Chief Nurse Executive Deb Harding with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said.

In the last two years, Harding said along with nursing shortages, the pandemic accelerated early retirements.

Now that restrictions loosened and COVID patient populations are down, she said their nurses are feeling a bit of relief.

"We are starting to be able to think about the future in terms of how we rebuild our workforce and really focus on our nursing profession and re-introducing individuals to the joy in that work," Harding said.

Associate Chief Nursing Executive Vi-Anne Antrum with Cone Health also spoke about National Nurses Week.

"A time to honor and reflect on all of the contributions of these humble healthcare heroes called nurses who have been America’s most trusted profession for 20 years running," Antrum said.

In regards to the pandemic, she said their nurses witnessing more deaths was tough. She said the long work hours were also a challenge.

"But things are looking up, we have a lot of experience dealing with COVID now," Antrum said. "We know what it is. We know how to take care of it. A fair amount of the community is vaccinated not as much as we'd like to see but a fair amount of the community is vaccinated, so that is also helpful in allowing us to be able to return to a version of normal."

While the pandemic has caused staffing shortages in the healthcare industry, Antrum said things are looking up for the team.