State health leaders are now looking into a second case of coronavirus in our state. The man from Chatham County recently traveled to Italy.

News of the virus now in North Carolina has impacted our state's coronavirus helpline. They've received double the calls in the past three days to nearly 1,300. Most involve questions about positive cases, testing, and travel.

The CDC has traced the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States to a nursing home outside Seattle. Health officials say at least eight deaths are linked to the Life Care Center facility.

It's no surprise nursing homes are concerns since health experts say the elderly and people with underlying medical problems are most at risk. It's more important now to check loved ones' nursing home or assisted living facility protocols and protections.

"People in nursing homes, they don't just need blood pressure medicine I mean they need supplies up and down the line," said attorney Elizabeth Todd, who specializes in cases involving the elderly, "How much food do they have? Do they have adult diapers? Do they have enough supplies to last them for several days or weeks if necessary?"

She suggests several other questions, such as what are the containment or quarantine measures the facility has on standby? Does the facility have access to tests? What is the plan for staff, and who will be there to take care of residents should workers get sick?

Todd says, most should have a plan.

"These facilities have policies in place if there's a tornado, if there's a flood, if there's a hurricane coming," she said, "They have policies in place for all kinds of emergencies and contingencies and so what I would expect them to have really good policies already in place to deal with an outbreak like this."

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have issued new guidelines aimed at how nursing homes should keep residents and workers safe from coronavirus.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.