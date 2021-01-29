Helping manufacturing in the Triad

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship's next project could be a game changer for the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know a lot of people are good at making delicious meals but there's always that one thing that everyone wants from a good cook and inevitably people say "You know you could make a lot of money selling this."

But this may shock you...there aren't many facilities in the Triad to mass-produce the food item. In fact, we lose tons of revenues to the Triangle and the Charlotte areas because our local Triad food entrepreneurs have to go there to make their product.

Enter The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship.

"We have a 220,000 square foot building on our property that we own and it's the perfect spot for this," said Lisa Hazlett of The Nussbaum Center, "So we are up-fitting" this building to create a place for them to go"

The project will be completed in phases but will gradually bring money back to our local economy.

Food trucks will be affected as well.