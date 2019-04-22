The National Weather Service has now confirmed that at least seven tornadoes touched down in central North Carolina on April 19.

Tornadoes in Nash and Halifax counties, both EF-1, have now been confirmed.

According to the NWS, the Nash County tornado touched down northwest of Rocky Mount and was on the ground for 11 minutes, covering 12.5 miles. The tornado left behind intermittent tree and structural damage across parts of the county.

The worst damage occurred near N.C. 4, according to the NWS. At that point, the tornado reached max width at 350 yards and caused damage to farm structures and a home. Max winds reached 95-100 mph. The tornado lifted just north of the Halifax County border.

The NWS said that EF-1 tornado in Halifax County touched down southwest of Weldon and was on the ground for four minutes and covered just over five miles. Tree and minor structural damage were left behind in South Weldon and Weldon and remained on the ground as it crossed the Roanoke River into Northampton County, according to the NWS.

Previously confirmed tornadoes include an EF-1 in Whitakers in Nash and Edgecombe counties, an EF-1 in Siler City in Chatham County, and three EF-0 tornadoes in Northampton County.

The NWS also confirmed four other tornadoes but they have not been finalized or surveyed. Those tornadoes touched down in Orange County, Sampson/Johnston counties, Moore County, and Halifax County.

