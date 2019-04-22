RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has now confirmed that at least eight tornadoes touched down in central North Carolina on April 19.

An EF-2 tornado in Orange County and tornadoes in Nash and Halifax counties, both EF-1, have now been confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

An alert from the NWS said a tornado "initially touched down in the White Cross area and Leslie Drive area of southwest Orange County." Among the damage caused was the snapping and splitting of healthy, large-trunk trees.

"Given the magnitude and nature of the damage, wind speeds were estimated at 110 mph," the alert said.

The tornado then headed in a north-northwest direction. It began to dissipate near Hillsborough just north of Interstate 40 near exit 261. It damaged several homes just south of that exit, the alert said.

"Damage at this location was estimated at 115 mph, making this tornado a low-end EF-2," the alert said. An EF-2 is a tornado with wind speeds measured between 111 and 135 mph.

According to the NWS, the Nash County tornado touched down northwest of Rocky Mount and was on the ground for 11 minutes, covering 12.5 miles. The tornado left behind intermittent tree and structural damage across parts of the county.

The worst damage occurred near N.C. 4, according to the NWS. At that point, the tornado reached max width at 350 yards and caused damage to farm structures and a home. Max winds reached 95-100 mph. The tornado lifted just north of the Halifax County border.

The NWS said that EF-1 tornado in Halifax County touched down southwest of Weldon and was on the ground for four minutes and covered just over five miles. Tree and minor structural damage were left behind in South Weldon and Weldon and remained on the ground as it crossed the Roanoke River into Northampton County, according to the NWS.

Previously confirmed tornadoes include an EF-1 in Whitakers in Nash and Edgecombe counties, an EF-1 in Siler City in Chatham County, and three EF-0 tornadoes in Northampton County.

The NWS also confirmed three other tornadoes but they have not been finalized or surveyed. Those tornadoes touched down in Sampson/Johnston counties, Moore County, and Halifax County.

