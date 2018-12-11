EDEN, N.C. -- The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an industrial accident on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say William A. Villatoro, 44, of Bayshore, New York, was part of a team contracted to remove metal from the vacant MillerCoors plant. Villatoro was using a cutting saw when the saw kicked back, striking him in the torso and neck area.

Investigators believe Villatoro's injuries are what caused his death, and no foul play is suspected.

Sheriff Page says about 20 workers were doing demolition work and gutting the building. Deputies found Villatoro deceased when they arrived to the scene.

The sheriff's office notified the Department of Labor about the death.

