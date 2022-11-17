Oak Ridge mourns the loss of Carolyn Brown, known as the town's 'queen'

Carolyn Brown gave her life to serving her community. People in Oak Ridge say everyone knew her.

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Oak Ridge is remembering a well-known woman in the community who died Tuesday.

Carolyn Brown was 88-years-old. People knew her as a volunteer, a teacher, a neighbor and someone dedicated to serving her community. She also had the title and the crown as the unofficial "Queen of Oak Ridge".

Spencer Sullivan met her when his family moved to town in the 1970's.

"It was just a rural crossroads," Sullivan said. "Our kids loved her. We got to know her through the school initially."

Brown worked at Oak Ridge Elementary School for years. Sullivan also got to know her and her husband, Tom at Oak Ridge Methodist Church.

Tom Brown went on to become the first Mayor of Oak Ridge from 1999-2003. After he died in 2006, his wife continued to use her energy to serve the community.

Carolyn Brown was active in the church and the Lion's Club for many years. Danny Yanusz joined the Lion's Club at her urging.

"The charm was just oozing off of her," Yanusz said. "This girl's got a lot of gas in the tank and she would use every ounce of that to just go out in the community."

He said she found ways to show support for him after his wife was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

"Even several weeks ago she came over and brought us lunch," Yanusz said. "She would come and spend a few moments with us and be her charming self."

Annette Joyce met Brown through their daughter, Sandra Smith, who is the town's Assistant Town Manager. She said Brown considered her a second daughter.

"She just loved everybody," Joyce said. "If she was sad and she missed her husband and two sons that passed away, she kept busy to help her get through that. She helped others by helping others she helped herself. She was blessed."

Brown often made appearances at town events. She loved to sing and perform poems she wrote. She was also known to dress up as Mrs. Claus at Christmas and a witch at Halloween.

Oak Ridge Mayor Ann Scheider said she was a gifted singer.

"Miss Carolyn liked to organize what she like to call MOTP, Music on the Porch," Schneider said. "She wanted to sing funny old songs, patriotic songs, and hymns, and then she pulled out her ukulele and start strumming the three songs that she knew. Anybody that walked by should invite them to be part of Music on the Porch."

She's said to have had a lot of influence in town. Sullivan said she supported him during his first run for town council and later when he became mayor.

"She would always encourage me and tell me how she knew Tom would be very proud that I was Mayor," Sullivan said.

"She could raise money and get people to show up like no one else," Schneider said. "If you wanted to win an election, Miss Carolyn Brown, if she was on your side would find the votes for you."

The town is now figuring out what it sounds like without the melody of her monarchy.

"I would love to see more people take a spirit like hers and bring it to the community and to the people they love," Schneider said.