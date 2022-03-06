Stanly County tobacco store owner charged after more than 4,800 illegal edibles seized during search, agents say

Authorities say the illegal 'marijuana-infused' gummy candies were from California.

OAKBORO, N.C. — A Stanly County tobacco store owner is facing several charges after a recent undercover investigation from North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents and the Oakboro Police Department.

According to a news release provided to WCNC Charlotte, the operation was created due to community complaints of illegal THC products being sold out of Oakboro Tobacco and Vape, located on Alonzo Drive. ALE agents say the complaints focused on the "drastic physical reactions" caused by the products and concerns for potential harmful effects.

Through the course of the investigation, officials learned the products were illegal "marijuana-infused" gummy candies from California.

ALE special agents and officers with the Oakboro Police Department conducted a search warrant on the business Thursday, March, 3. A spokesperson for ALE confirmed special agents seized 4,872 packages of infused gummies, marijuana paraphernalia, illegal detox drinks and money.

The owner, 37-year-old Hazem Musaed Ahmed Al-Hariri, is facing different charges, including trafficking and possessing items to defraud a drug/alcohol test.

