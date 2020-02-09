'The occupation is over, the fight continues' | Occupy WSNC comes to a close after Forsyth County Sheriff makes changes to restraint policy

After 49 days of protesting, the groups that organized Occupy WSNC said their demands have been met.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After 49 days of protests in Winston Salem, "Occupy WSNC" held it's final protest Tuesday night.

This final protest comes after the Forsyth County Sheriff's office banned the bent-leg prone restraint.

"It's bittersweet because the reason we're out here is such a horrendous tragedy," said Brittany Battle with Triad Abolition Project.

Triad Abolition Project, Hate Out of Winston Salem, and other groups have been demanding bent-leg prone restraint be banned in Forsyth County following the death of John Neville in the Forsyth County Jail.

They voiced those demands through protests over the course of two months.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced the ban of that kind restraint just last week.

"We know the journey for justice for Mr. Neville is long," said Battle.

Brie Neville, John Neville's daughter, spoke to the crowd Tuesday night.

"Every single person that's been down here for forty-nine days embraced our family in whole," said Brie.

She expressed her gratitude for the community that held them up when they needed it most.

"There is power in the fact that people who didn't even know us before the story broke in June about our father made their way down here and took a stand, not only for our family but for every family that's gone through this and for every family that will continue to go through this," Brie said.

A march and vigil closed out Occupy Winston Salem today, but Brie and the organizers said the road doesn't end here.

"Every inch of progress we've made, 400 years still counts, but know its only a loosening of our shackles and we are not unaware of this," said Camille from Hate Out of Winston Salem.

"Never stop speaking out. Never give up the fight. The occupation is over. The fight continues," said Brie.

During protests, the group would march by the Forsyth County Detention Center to show inmates they're not alone. Battle said they received letters from the inmates, grateful for that support.