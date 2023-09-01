Ocean Lakes Campground helps guests prepare when severe weather moves into Myrtle Beach

Ocean Lakes Family Campground welcomes thousands of guests and homeowners everyday. When severe weather is forecast, the team is prepared to take action.

Example video title will go here for this video

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Skies are clear along the beach on Thursday, a virtual perfect start as visitors come to town after Idalia moved out.

But for destinations like Ocean Lakes Family Campground, it’s their job to make sure thousands of guests are safe and prepared for these types of storms.

Unlike those who live at the beach, visitors can find weathering severe weather and tropical systems quite daunting.

For those who have never experienced tropical weather, it can bring a lot of questions including should we and how to prepare?

"Anyone who’s from out of state has never been to a tropical storm or hurricane, you definitely want to make them feel safe," said Barb Krumm is the Marketing Director for Ocean Lakes Family Campground.

She says when these storms are in the forecast, it’s all about communication.

"The team has a plan, we know what we’re doing. We try and be very proactive about anything they blow around, move, flood, and then it’s a lot of communication with guests. Helping them to know what to do for people have never been through a hurricane or tropical storm," said Krumm.

In years past, hurricanes have forced Ocean Lakes to close entirely.

With Idalia, they modified their hours during the peak of the storm.

Luckily, they did not experience significant damage.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in the path that have been impacted. We feel blessed, but it’s not over for a lot of them," said Krumm.

Krumm says they are always in touch with local emergency officials to help make the best decisions to keep guests safe, especially on a week like this, leading up to Labor Day weekend.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.