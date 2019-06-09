OCRACOKE, N.C. — Dorian has unleashed its wrath on Ocracoke Island bringing high winds and devastating flooding now leaving hundreds of people stranded.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Friday, “At least 800 people are stranded in Ocracoke which has been inundated with flooding and destruction.”

Emergency crews and hundreds of National Guard members are working to rescue people. A 79-year-old man was airlifted and more helicopters are being brought in to help with rescue efforts.

Aircraft will take those who are stranded to Dare County. From there they will go to an evacuation shelter in Washington County.

Flooding was so significant it forced many people into their attics. Gov. Cooper said, “There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island.”

Dorian officially made landfall Friday morning at Cape Hatteras.

As the Dorian impacted Ocracoke Island it was terrifying for those who decided to ride out the storm.

RELATED: 'We're going up into the attic'| Woman trapped on Ocracoke Island records message to family

These are the sights and sounds from those who captured their experiences.

RELATED: 'It's Godawful.' Dorian Punishes the Outer Banks, Strands People on Ocracoke Island

RELATED: Outer Banks' Avalon Pier and Nags Head Pier are heavily damaged by Hurricane Dorian

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Outer Banks Inundated With Flooding and Destruction After Dorian

RELATED: Man Rescued After Driving Into Ocean in Kill Devil Hills During Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Could a Hurricane be Powerful Enough to become a Category 6?

RELATED: 'BAM, it shattered all over us' | Hurricane Dorian's eyewall shows its power in Nags Head

RELATED: Outer Banks' Avalon Pier and Nags Head Pier are heavily damaged by Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: The Story Behind The 'Frying Pan Tower' Off North Carolina's Coast

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian grazes Carolina coast, aims for Outer Banks

RELATED: A Story of Resilience and Waffles: Behind the 'Waffle House Index'

RELATED: Southern Hospitality At Its Worst! What We Really Think About Dorian

RELATED: 'They've Been Doing This for 500 Years!' Corolla Horses Will Take Cover When Hurricane Hits NC Coast: Rescue Fund

RELATED: 'Hey, we found your Jeep on the beach': Owner did not know his SUV was stuck in Dorian waves