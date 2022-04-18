Ocracoke Lighthouse volunteer keeper will get free housing on the island

You'll get free housing on the island of Ocracoke for volunteering as the lighthouse keeper for 32 hours a week.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — Want to live the Outer Banks life this summer? You can - as a volunteer keeper of Ocracoke lighthouse.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is looking for a volunteer lighthouse keeper to live on the southernmost island of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The Ocracoke lighthouse keeper would call the island home from May 1 to Sept. 30.

The job requires at least 32 hours of volunteering in order to get free housing on the island.

The park service's website says one private bedroom is shared housing is available.

Here's the website description of the job:

"As team members, volunteers will work within the interpretation, education, and visitor services division while supporting the mission goals of the park. The position will also provide sporadic coverage of the Ocracoke Discovery Center, Ocracoke Lighthouse, and represent the National Park Service at community events."

Some duties include:

Staff visitor contact points within the Ocracoke Light Station grounds, including the base of the Ocracoke Lighthouse.

Provide basic grounds keeping of the Light Station grounds, including litter pickup and simple vegetation work.

Staff Discovery Center desk and grounds providing park and general information to the public.

Talk in front of large groups of visitors.

Answer numerous and repetitive questions about the park in a professional manner.

Educate visitors on the regulations of the park and safety concerns.

Some qualifications include:

Ability to work independently with little to no supervision and as part of a team.

Ability to research and communicate facts about the resources at Cape Hatteras.

Skill in oral communication and tactful discussion of controversial subject matter.

