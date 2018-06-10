October 5th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
SE Guilford 27 Southern Alamance 8 (F)
East Forsyth 16 West Forsyth 10 (F)
Eastern Alamance 40 Northern Guilford 36 (F)
Eastern Randolph 9 HP Andrews 8 (F)
Parkland 48 Western Guilford 7 (F)
Dudley 34 Smith 9 (F)
Glenn 26 Reagan 23 (F)
East Surry 56 Bishop McGuinness 7 (F)
Grimsley 34 Ragsdale 21 (F)
North Davidson 42 Thomasville 0 (F)
Reynolds 28 Davie County 10 (F)
Eastern Guilford 36 Asheboro 0 (F)
Ledford 49 Central Davidson 0 (F)
NW Guilford 44 HP Central 23 (F)
Morehead 49 McMichael 14 (F)
NE Guilford 27 Rockingham County 3 (F)
North Surry 51 Surry Central 6 (F)
Reidsville 70 Carrboro 0 (F)
Western Alamance 20 Person 3 (F)
Lexington 21 East Davidson 7 (F)
Elkin 17 Wilkes Central 14 (F)
Mount Airy 62 North Stokes 0 (F)
Mount Tabor 43 North Forsyth 12 (F)
Providence Grove 19 Trinity 0 (F)
Randleman 48 Jordan Matthews 6 (F)
East Wilkes 38 Starmount 24 (F)
Forbush 41 Atkins 13 (F)
Walkertown 26 Carver 6 (F)
South Rowan 48 West Davidson 28 (F)
North Stanly 55 South Davidson 0 (F)