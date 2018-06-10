October 5th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

SE Guilford 27 Southern Alamance 8 (F)

East Forsyth 16 West Forsyth 10 (F)

Eastern Alamance 40 Northern Guilford 36 (F)

Eastern Randolph 9 HP Andrews 8 (F)

Parkland 48 Western Guilford 7 (F)

Dudley 34 Smith 9 (F)

Glenn 26 Reagan 23 (F)

East Surry 56 Bishop McGuinness 7 (F)

Grimsley 34 Ragsdale 21 (F)

North Davidson 42 Thomasville 0 (F)

Reynolds 28 Davie County 10 (F)

Eastern Guilford 36 Asheboro 0 (F)

Ledford 49 Central Davidson 0 (F)

NW Guilford 44 HP Central 23 (F)

Morehead 49 McMichael 14 (F)

NE Guilford 27 Rockingham County 3 (F)

North Surry 51 Surry Central 6 (F)

Reidsville 70 Carrboro 0 (F)

Western Alamance 20 Person 3 (F)

Lexington 21 East Davidson 7 (F)

Elkin 17 Wilkes Central 14 (F)

Mount Airy 62 North Stokes 0 (F)

Mount Tabor 43 North Forsyth 12 (F)

Providence Grove 19 Trinity 0 (F)

Randleman 48 Jordan Matthews 6 (F)

East Wilkes 38 Starmount 24 (F)

Forbush 41 Atkins 13 (F)

Walkertown 26 Carver 6 (F)

South Rowan 48 West Davidson 28 (F)

North Stanly 55 South Davidson 0 (F)

© 2018 WFMY