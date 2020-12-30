Odd 2020 New Year's Eve drops | List of whacky/crazy/unusual North Carolina New Year's Eve livestreams

Many New Year’s Eve celebrations will be held virtually this year in North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video featured is from 2018 featuring various odd drops in North Carolina.

From a lighted 3-foot pickle to a huge acorn, to a golden nugget, even a lighted pig -- these are just some of the items dropped around North Carolina each year to ring in the New Year.

However, New Year’s Eve 2020 will be like no other with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many New Year’s Eve celebrations will be held virtually this year.

We’ve put together a list of what celebrations are taking place across the state and how you can watch these events virtually to ring in the New Year.

MOUNT AIRY – BADGE RAISING

Mount Airy traditionally raises a lighted badge on New Year’s Eve in reference to Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the Andy Griffith TV show. However, this year will be different.

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will livestream the lighting of the badge that will take place on the museum’s roof.

You can watch the lighting of the badge at 7 p.m. on the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s Facebook page.





MOUNT OLIVE – LIGHTED PICKLED DROP

For 20 years, Mt. Olive Pickle has marked New Year’s Eve by lowering a 3-foot lighted pickle! This year, they will air a webcast that will include a 30-minute compilation of past pickle drops. You can watch it from 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on YouTube.

NEW BERN – LIGHTED BEAR DROP

Those celebrating the New Year will gather for the lighted bear drop in New Bern! This year the city will also hold a livestream as the lighted bear descends four stories from the historic clocktower at City Hall and lands on a lighted platform. The lighted bear drop will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on the city of New Bern’s Facebook page.

BURGAW – LIGHTED BLUEBERRY DROP

The town of Burgaw will drop a lighted blueberry again this year! The blueberry drop celebrates North Carolina’s Blueberry Festival. They will livestream the blueberry drop. They will begin at 6 p.m. but the drop will take place at 7 p.m. You can watch it, here.

NEWPORT – LIGHTED PIG DROP

The town of Newport drops a lighted pig to ring in the New Year. The town will hold the event this year at 5:15 p.m. This event could be a livestream but we're still waiting to find out from organizers. Find out more or check for a live stream here

RALEIGH - ACORN DROP

Thousands of revelers normally ring in the New Year in downtown Raleigh while watching a 1,250 lb. acorn being lowered by a crane. However, the acorn has been moved this year and is part of the First Night of Lights Drive-Thru light show at Dorothea Dix Park. You can find out more about attending the ticketed event by visiting the First Night of Lights. We don't know if this will be live-streamed but it is a popular event and wanted to include it in our list.





MARION – GOLDEN NUGGET DROP