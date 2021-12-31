Odd 2021 New Year's Eve drops | List of whacky, unusual North Carolina New Year's Eve drops

Ring in 2022, in the most unusual ways in North Carolina from the keg drop to a pickle to an acorn and so much more!

From a lighted 3-foot pickle to a huge acorn, to a golden nugget, even a lighted pig -- these are just some of the items dropped around North Carolina each year to ring in the New Year.

We’ve put together a list of celebrations taking place across the state.

Note: Make sure you double-check the events before going by checking individual event websites and Facebook pages, just in case they cancel due to COVID-19.

GREENSBORO - KEG DROP

Welcome, 2022 in with all the hops! SouthEnd Brewing in Greensboro will host a lighted keg drop on New Year’s Eve!

Date: Fri., Dec. 31

Time: 9:30 p.m. officially starts the party then stick around for the keg drop at midnight!

Where: Southend Brewing located at 117b West Lewis Street, Greensboro

For more details: Southend Brewing New Year's Eve Party

MOUNT AIRY – BADGE RAISING

Mount Airy traditionally raises a lighted badge on New Year’s Eve in reference to Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the Andy Griffith TV show. The tradition is held at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. This year’s event will include the following for kids and the official badge raising ceremony at midnight.

Children’s Event

Date: Fri. Dec. 31

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

Cost: $5 for non-members, free for museum members

Face coverings are required inside the museum.

Find out more: New Year’s Eve Badge Raising Ceremony

Date: Fri. Dec. 31

Time: Gates open at 11:30 p.m., badge raising at midnight

Location: Mount Airy Museum of Regional History in the courtyard

Face coverings are highly recommended for outside

Find out more: New Year’s Eve Badge Raising Ceremony

MOUNT OLIVE – PICKLE DROP

For 20 years, Mt. Olive Pickle has marked New Year’s Eve by lowering a 3-foot lighted pickle! The event was first held in 1999 by a handful of Mt. Olive Pickle employees but now annually draws thousands of people. This year, the event will be held live in-person and also virtually.

Date: Fri., Dec. 31

Time: Pickle drops at 7 p.m. SHARP!

Location: University of Mount Olive AT 634 Henderson Street in Mount Olive in front of the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena.

Parking: Anywhere on campus Video screens will count down the last hour from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Other Details

Food trucks will be available to serve at 5 p.m.

Fireworks will begin shortly after the pickle drops.

Bring your own lawn chairs.

The event also includes free pickles!

Bring a canned food item to donate to food bank

Find out more details: Pickle Drop

Virtually

Watch live from home at www.mtolivepickles.com

Donate to Food Bank via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mt-olive-pickle-company1.

Mt. Olive Pickle will match up to the first $5,000!

RALEIGH - ACORN DROP

Thousands of revelers will ring in the New Year in downtown Raleigh while watching a 1,250 lb. acorn being lowered by a crane. It is the largest New Year’s Eve event held in eastern North Carolina.

Date: Fri. Dec. 31

Time: Acorn drops at midnight

Daytime activities: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kid’s celebrate early – The people’s procession & early countdown for kids will be held from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. They will drop the acorn and set off fireworks at 7 p.m.

Acorn Drop at midnight will be held at the intersection of Fayetteville & Davie Streets in Raleigh.

Ticket prices: $12 in advance or $16 day of event

Ticket pricing includes the following:

ALL of the activities! That means:

Outdoor rides and activities including:

Sleigh Rides

Disco Roller Rink

Gravitron

Ferris Wheel

Main stage live music at City Plaza

Fireworks and Acorn Drop at Midnight

Access to large scale outdoor art installations

Children’s Celebration (including early Countdown at 7pm)

Access to purchase food/beverages from our external vendors

Purchase tickets by visiting: Etix.com

Must provide proof of full vaccination or either a negative COVID test within 48 hours of event.

Find out more details: Raleigh Acorn Drop

BURGAW – BLUEBERRY DROP

The town of Burgaw will drop a lighted blueberry again this year! The blueberry drop celebrates North Carolina’s Blueberry Festival.

Date: Fri., Dec. 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Downtown Burgaw in Pender County

Find out more: Blueberry Drop

NEWPORT - PIG DROP

OINK! OINK! The town of Newport drops a lighted pig to ring in the New Year. The town will hold the event this year at Newport Community Park.

Date: Fri. Dec. 31

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Newport Community Park located at 260 Howard Blvd. in Newport

The count down to the pig drop begins at 5:59 p.m.

Free evening of music and food!

Find out more: Pig Drop in Newport

MARION – GOLDEN NUGGET DROP

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown Marion! The town will drop a golden nugget into a pot of gold to ring in 2022. The tradition celebrates McDowell County’s gold heritage. The event also features a scavenger hunt, family fun zone, costume contest, carriage rides, train rides and ghost walks!

Date: Fri., Dec. 31

Time: 9 p.m. – Midnight

Location: Downtown Marion

Find out more: Golden Nugget Drop

