Odd 2021 New Year's Eve drops | List of whacky, unusual North Carolina New Year's Eve drops

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video featured is from 2018 featuring various odd drops in North Carolina.
From a lighted 3-foot pickle to a huge acorn, to a golden nugget, even a lighted pig -- these are just some of the items dropped around North Carolina each year to ring in the New Year.
We’ve put together a list of celebrations taking place across the state.
Note: Make sure you double-check the events before going by checking individual event websites and Facebook pages, just in case they cancel due to COVID-19.
GREENSBORO - KEG DROP
Welcome, 2022 in with all the hops! SouthEnd Brewing in Greensboro will host a lighted keg drop on New Year’s Eve!
Date: Fri., Dec. 31
Time: 9:30 p.m. officially starts the party then stick around for the keg drop at midnight!
Where: Southend Brewing located at 117b West Lewis Street, Greensboro
For more details: Southend Brewing New Year's Eve Party
MOUNT AIRY – BADGE RAISING
Mount Airy traditionally raises a lighted badge on New Year’s Eve in reference to Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry from the Andy Griffith TV show. The tradition is held at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. This year’s event will include the following for kids and the official badge raising ceremony at midnight.
Children’s Event
Date: Fri. Dec. 31
Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Cost: $5 for non-members, free for museum members
Face coverings are required inside the museum.
Find out more: New Year’s Eve Badge Raising Ceremony
Date: Fri. Dec. 31
Time: Gates open at 11:30 p.m., badge raising at midnight
Location: Mount Airy Museum of Regional History in the courtyard
Face coverings are highly recommended for outside
Find out more: New Year’s Eve Badge Raising Ceremony
MOUNT OLIVE – PICKLE DROP
For 20 years, Mt. Olive Pickle has marked New Year’s Eve by lowering a 3-foot lighted pickle! The event was first held in 1999 by a handful of Mt. Olive Pickle employees but now annually draws thousands of people. This year, the event will be held live in-person and also virtually.
Date: Fri., Dec. 31
Time: Pickle drops at 7 p.m. SHARP!
Location: University of Mount Olive AT 634 Henderson Street in Mount Olive in front of the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena.
Parking: Anywhere on campus Video screens will count down the last hour from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Other Details
- Food trucks will be available to serve at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks will begin shortly after the pickle drops.
- Bring your own lawn chairs.
- The event also includes free pickles!
- Bring a canned food item to donate to food bank
Find out more details: Pickle Drop
Virtually
- Watch live from home at www.mtolivepickles.com
- Donate to Food Bank via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mt-olive-pickle-company1.
- Mt. Olive Pickle will match up to the first $5,000!
RALEIGH - ACORN DROP
Thousands of revelers will ring in the New Year in downtown Raleigh while watching a 1,250 lb. acorn being lowered by a crane. It is the largest New Year’s Eve event held in eastern North Carolina.
Date: Fri. Dec. 31
Time: Acorn drops at midnight
Daytime activities: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Kid’s celebrate early – The people’s procession & early countdown for kids will be held from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. They will drop the acorn and set off fireworks at 7 p.m.
Acorn Drop at midnight will be held at the intersection of Fayetteville & Davie Streets in Raleigh.
Ticket prices: $12 in advance or $16 day of event
Ticket pricing includes the following:
- ALL of the activities! That means:
- Outdoor rides and activities including:
- Sleigh Rides
- Disco Roller Rink
- Gravitron
- Ferris Wheel
- Main stage live music at City Plaza
- Fireworks and Acorn Drop at Midnight
- Access to large scale outdoor art installations
- Children’s Celebration (including early Countdown at 7pm)
- Access to purchase food/beverages from our external vendors
Purchase tickets by visiting: Etix.com
Must provide proof of full vaccination or either a negative COVID test within 48 hours of event.
Find out more details: Raleigh Acorn Drop
BURGAW – BLUEBERRY DROP
The town of Burgaw will drop a lighted blueberry again this year! The blueberry drop celebrates North Carolina’s Blueberry Festival.
Date: Fri., Dec. 31
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Location: Downtown Burgaw in Pender County
Find out more: Blueberry Drop
NEWPORT - PIG DROP
OINK! OINK! The town of Newport drops a lighted pig to ring in the New Year. The town will hold the event this year at Newport Community Park.
Date: Fri. Dec. 31
Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: Newport Community Park located at 260 Howard Blvd. in Newport
The count down to the pig drop begins at 5:59 p.m.
Free evening of music and food!
Find out more: Pig Drop in Newport
MARION – GOLDEN NUGGET DROP
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown Marion! The town will drop a golden nugget into a pot of gold to ring in 2022. The tradition celebrates McDowell County’s gold heritage. The event also features a scavenger hunt, family fun zone, costume contest, carriage rides, train rides and ghost walks!
Date: Fri., Dec. 31
Time: 9 p.m. – Midnight
Location: Downtown Marion
Find out more: Golden Nugget Drop
Costume Contest On-Site At All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds, 29 Logan Street in Marion. Registration 8 - 9:30 pm; winners announced 10 pm.
Family Fun Zone - 9 pm - Midnight - Carnival-style games and a variety of inflatables will be on North Main Street.
Carriage Rides - 9 pm - Midnight - Enjoy a carriage ride through downtown Marion. Admission varies $2-$5 per person.
Train Rides for Kids - 9 - 11 pm - Hop aboard the midnight express and to take a short scenic train ride in downtown Marion. Free admission.
Historic Ghost Walks - 9 pm - Midnight - Join Members of the McDowell Historical Society for one of their walks. Tours begin at the top of each hour. A donation is requested in support of the Historical Society. Tours begin and end at Possibilities, 81 South Main Street in Marion.