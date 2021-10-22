Off-duty High Point firefighter rescues family from burning home

The firefighter knocked on the door of the home and was able to get all three people to safety.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An off-duty firefighter with the High Point Fire Department saved the lives of three people after seeing smoke coming from a house Friday.

Scott Hampton said he was on his way home when he saw the smoke.

Hampton knocked on the door of the home and was able to get all three people to safety. The firefighter saw the smoke coming from a house on Sycamore Point Trail, called it in to the department, and went in to investigate.

"I was heading back to my house going through the neighborhood and happened to see kind of a column of smoke, and thought it’s not really supposed to be there, so I turned around to investigate," he said. "I went one street over and saw a two-story house had smoke and fire on the backside of it."

When no one answered the door, he ran around to the back of the house and saw flames.

According to the High Point Fire Department, the fire happened after 8 a.m.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started outside the house, but there is no word on a cause yet.

Fire officials said around 30 firefighters responded to the scene to get the fire under control. The fire destroyed the house and the American Red Cross has stepped in to help the three people who were displaced.

"It’s what we all signed up for is to help our community. That's what the important thing is. That's what it’s all about," he said.

According to officials, a couple other houses nearby experienced damage as well.

There is no word yet on estimates for damage.

