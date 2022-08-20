Guilford County Sheriff's Office recognizes three offenders who received their GED's while in the detention center

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program, setting the example for the next class.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center.

They wrote the following statement congratulating the class as they successfully completed the program.

"Assoc. Dean Blakley, Dean of Adult Education Ricci, Instructor Dr. Petterson and Sheriff Danny H. Rogers praised their dedication to their work and inspired the next graduating class, also attending, to stay the course."

Today 3 inmates received their GED's through a GTCC program while being incarcerated. Assoc. Dean Blakley, Dean of... Posted by Guilford County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 12, 2022

