WILKESBORO, N.C. — A Wilkesboro police officer rolled up on an interesting scene Monday afternoon just after 1:00 p.m. It was raining money in the parking lot of Tyson Foods.

Officer Caudle said he was dispatched to the business on a counterfeit money call and when he arrived, he saw a security guard trying to catch money that was literally blowing in the wind.

What did he do next? Caudle said he parked, got out of his patrol car and help catch the windfall of what turned out to be fake bills.

After gathering all the bills for evidence and counted it, Officer Caudle said it was $6,818. The bills were in dominations of $100s, $50s, $20s, $10s, $5s, $2 and $1.

Wilkesboro PD investigating counterfeit money found blowing in the wind.

Wilkesboro PD

All the bills had the same serial numbers and chinese writing on both sides, according to the police report.

He was advised to take photos as part of the evidentiary process.

Another officer was dispatched on counterfeit money call, about an hour and a half after the Tyson Foods call.

Carolina's Best Automotive called and reported finding a fake $100 bill that it had taken from a customer. The employee said it was tucked in with other $100s and he missed seeing it.

Officer Wyatt reported that the bill looked similar to the ones found Tyson Foods. The employee advised that he would look through his customers log and nofity police if any of them worked at Tyson Foods.

Other stories to check out:

Beware of New Tax Email Scam

How To Spot Fake Gofundme Accounts

Researchers Say Consensual Sexting Between Teens Should Be Decriminalized

‘Peepza’ Is The Latest Easter Fad That Is Tearing the Internet apart

'I'm Just Livin' | NC Woman Turning 109 Years Old Says She Still Drinks a Glass of Wine On Fridays

The McConnell Bill: Proposes Raising Age To 21 to Buy Tobacco Products, Including Vaping Devices, Nationwide

Girl Finds Ancient Megalodon Tooth on North Carolina Beach