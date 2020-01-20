DANVILLE, Va. — A Danville police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic for a funeral procession Monday.

Officer Andrew Eanes was leading a funeral procession on North Main Street in Danville, Virginia towards the Highland Burial Park entrance. At around 1:15 p.m., the hearse ran into Officer Eanes and the driver’s side of his patrol vehicle being used to block southbound traffic. He was stepping out of his patrol vehicle to come to attention as the funeral passed, Danville police said.

Eanes was taken to a local for non-life-threatening injuries. He is still being evaluated at the time of the release, officials said.

The driver of the hearse, 35-year-old Tyrell L. Payne, was not injured. Payne however, was charged with failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

