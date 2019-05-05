LEXINGTON, N.C. — An officer was hit by an impaired driver Sunday in Lexington.

It happened around 2:00 a.m., according to the Lexington Police Department.

At this time, Lexington police are not revealing the names of the officer, driver, or the location of the incident.

It is also unknown whether the suspect is in custody. However, officers did confirm the accused person is being charged with driving while impaired (DWI).

Please check back for updates.

