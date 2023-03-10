Officer hits man with car in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 57-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by a Winston-Salem police officer Friday.
Winston-Salem police said Winston-Salem Officer D.C. Cardwell was responding to a call for service in his 2015 marked police Dodge Charger around 12:40 a.m. on the 2300 block of Waughtown Street when he hit Jenaro Garcia-Diaz, 57, who was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.
Police said Cardwell's passenger side-view mirror hit Garcia-Diaz and he was taken to the hospital with a a non-life-threatening injury to his lower-leg.
Cardwell is a 1-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
