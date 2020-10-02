GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro police say one of their officers hit a student crossing the street. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Walker Avenue and Josephine Boyd Street.

Officials with the police department said the student was walking in a crosswalk and that rain may have played a factor. The student was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Greensboro police are taking over the investigation but UNCG officials say it appears the crash was an accident. The officer involved in still on duty.

