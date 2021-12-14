Officer Sean Houle’s emotional last call as he retires after surviving shooting

In an emotional last call, Officer Sean Houle signs off for the last time while being honored for his dedicated service to the community.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It was perhaps one of the most bittersweet moments of Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle’s career as he signed off his radio for the last time.

With tears, officer Houle gathered the courage to do what he knew must be done. As he signed off the radio, a dispatcher on the other end was there to thank Houle for his years of service.

“K-9 unit and K-9 partner Jax are now 10-42 for the last time. End of Watch Dec. 2021. Thank you, officer Houle, for your dedicated service for the last five years and the sacrifice you have made serving Kernersville and our community. We hope you enjoy your retirement. You will be greatly missed.”

Life changed for Houle on February 21. He was shot in his face, arm, and hand during a traffic stop. He spent nearly a month in the hospital and countless hours of physical therapy.

"I recently found out that I'll be medically retiring at the end of the year, just based on doctors' recommendations throughout, with the injuries that have occurred," Houle said.

Also, retiring with Houle his K-9 partner, Jax.

“This is my path, this is where I’m supposed to be," Houle said.

He will now have more time with his family and said he hopes to use his story of survival to help inspire others.

Houle said his official retirement date will be January 1, 2022.