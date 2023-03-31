Officers search for suspect in armed robbery in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said two male suspects went into the BP Family Fare demanding money and armed with a gun around 12 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers are looking for one of the people responsible for an armed robbery in Winston-Salem Friday.

Winston-Salem police said two male suspects went into the BP Family Fare at 3836 Reynolda Road demanding money and armed with a gun around 12 p.m.

No one was injured.

Investigators said the two left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers were able to take one of the suspects who was a juvenile into custody, recovering the gun and the stolen items.

There are still looking for the other suspect.

Police said they were both wearing black hoodies, black masks, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

