Officers search for suspect in KFC attempted armed robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for an attempted robbery at a Winston-Salem restaurant Saturday.
Winston-Salem police said they arrived at Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver’s restaurant at 140 Hanes Square Circle in response to a reported armed robbery at 10:16 p.m.
During the investigation, officers discovered an unknown suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.
Money was not given to the suspect and they ran away.
If you have any information on this attempted armed robbery, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
