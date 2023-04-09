Officers search for suspect in KFC attempted armed robbery

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for an attempted robbery at a Winston-Salem restaurant Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said they arrived at Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver’s restaurant at 140 Hanes Square Circle in response to a reported armed robbery at 10:16 p.m.

During the investigation, officers discovered an unknown suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.

Money was not given to the suspect and they ran away.

If you have any information on this attempted armed robbery, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

