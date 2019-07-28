FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officials have located the body of a person they say matches the description of a boater who went missing in the Cape Fear River on Friday.

Fayetteville Fire Department was notified shortly before 4 a.m. of a body in the water near the Person Street boat ramp.

Crews responded and located the body near the train trestle pillion.

Authorities say the body matches the description of the 60-year-old man who went missing when his boat began drifting away after he put it in the water. He went into the water in an effort to retrieve the boat and was not seen again.

Fayetteville Police Department and Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation and confirmation.

OTHER STORIES

Friends Mourn Father Who Died In Cape Fear River While Swimming

17 Tubers Rescued in Cape Fear River After Getting Stranded in Harnett County