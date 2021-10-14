Officials continue to investigate cause of fire that left one person dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Emergency Services – Fire Division are collaboratively investigating a house fire and death that happened Friday in Winston-Salem.
Fire units arrived at a structure fire on West Clemmonsville Road.
According to officials, they found a single-story residence totally on fire.
15 fire personnel from Griffith Fire Department, Clemmons Fire Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, and Forsyth County Emergency Services - Fire Division brought the fire under control.
Officials said there were no injuries to fire personnel. At this time
Emergency crews said the cause of the fire and how it started remains unknown.
Per the family's wishes, the victim’s identity will not be released.
Fire officials continue to urge, it is a proven fact that smoke detectors save lives. Ensure your home has working smoke detectors to alert you and your loved ones if there is a fire.