Gaston County EMS confirms they have rescued a teen that was stranded on an island Tuesday morning.

Officials report they are now searching for a second teen, 14-year-old Ethan Britt, who went missing in the same area.

Officials report the incident happened on Spencer Mountain Rd and Rohm Rd. Gaston County EMS said a passerby reported seeing a teen in distress in the South Fork River.

After a few hours, the teen was extracted with a swift water team and transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated.

According to Gaston County EMS, the two teens went out Monday evening to swim in the South Fork River. Officials said the teens immediately got swept away in the river.

Gaston County EMS reports at least one of the teens went over the dam before getting stuck on a small island in a patch of trees.

Gaston County Police, Gaston Emergency Medical Services, Gaston County Emergency Management, Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently searching the South Fork River and surrounding area for Ethan Britt.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with Ethan Britt is encouraged to contact the Gaston County Police by calling 911 or the County Police Front Desk at 704-866-3320.

