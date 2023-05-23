Escaped northwest Ohio prison inmate captured in Kentucky; convicted murderer still on the run

James Lee was arrested by authorities in Henderson, Kentucky. Bradley Gillespie is still on the run.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIMA, Ohio — One of the two inmates who escaped from a prison in northwest Ohio on Tuesday was found and arrested in Kentucky.

James Lee, a 47-year-old man in custody for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking, was arrested by authorities in Henderson, Kentucky. Additional information on his arrest was not immediately available.

He and 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie were reported missing from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

During a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, ODRC officials found that Lee was missing. An AOCI warden approved an emergency count of all prisoners in the facility and escape posts were guarded. It was then discovered that Gillespie was also missing.

The ODRC notified law enforcement and officers from multiple jurisdictions. The Allen County Sheriff's Office and the Patrol responded to the facility.

During the course of the investigation, prison officials determined Gillespie and Lee were last seen on surveillance video inside the facility at 8:41 a.m. on Monday.

Gillespie was in prison for a murder conviction. He's described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, bald and having blue eyes.

He is considered dangerous, ODRC said, and anyone who spots them should call 911 immediately.

Authorities have set up a perimeter in Henderson and are searching for Gillespie in that area.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Office and OSHP.

Related Articles Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by 3 months