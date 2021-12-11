Elderly woman displaced after apartment went up in flames

An older woman has been displaced from her home after it went up in flames.

An older woman in Graham is without a home this evening after her apartment went up in flames.

The Graham Fire Department responded to a fire at Graham Housing Authority located on East Hill Street, Friday around 2:25 p.m. The emergency call came in from the occupant of the apartment who said it was on fire.

After first responders arrived on scene, the fire was quickly put out but the woman was displaced due to the damage. She is being helped by the American Red Cross as part of their Disaster Relief and Recovery Services.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental related to an unspecified malfunction of the HVAC wall unit. Graham Fire Department said no other apartment units were impacted by the fire but damages from the fire totaled around $50,000.

Graham Fire Department responded to the fire and was assisted by Graham Police Department, Burlington Fire Department, Haw River Fire Department, Swepsonville Fire Department, Alamance County Fire Marshals Office, and Alamance County EMS.