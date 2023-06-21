x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Olivet Church Road closed after tree downs power lines in Winston-Salem

Olivet Church Road is closed at Ivors Lane after a tree downed power lines in the area Wednesday.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is closed in Winston-Salem after a tree downed power lines Wednesday.

Olivet Church Road is closed at Ivors Lane.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Triad Stage permanently closing its doors after 20 seasons

Before You Leave, Check This Out