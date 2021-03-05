On National Correctional Officers week, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of their own

A sheriff's office spokesperson said Officer Alina Mebane was battling cancer. She was diagnosed with Leukemia in December 2020.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Detention Officer Alina Mebane worked at the Forsyth County Jail for 14 years according to her friend and colleague, Corporal Sebrina Anderson.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said she was battling cancer. She was diagnosed with Leukemia in December 2020.

Corporal Anderson was trained by Officer Mebane ten years ago, and worked with her all the time. She said she always carried a positive attitude.

"Miss Mebane was, and still is, a light to me," she explained. "Her personality, her demeanor, how she talked to people, how she counseled people, how she counseled me," Anderson said holding back tears. "She was a lot to me."

Corporal Anderson said Officer Mebane always had treats and goodies on her desk, like candy and troll dolls to brighten the mood.

"If I was having a bad day I could go to her office and she had trolls and minions sitting out. She was a blessed person and she kept the atmosphere so positive throughout the day, she was my light in the jail."

Also, a light for those behind bars.

"She had this and it says 'act as if what you do makes a difference' and it does! What we did in the jail, some people think it doesn't make a difference with our residents but every day does."

May 3 marked the start of National Correctional Officers week. WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked Corporal Anderson what their job really entails and learned it's quite multifaceted.

"The life of a detention officer is safety and security of the officers, safety and security for the residents first. Just some of the things we do: we're counselors, teachers to our juvenile residents, sometimes we get them to the tools and people they need like Alcoholics Anonymous, we even provide haircuts."

It's a lot of juggling, but she said the challenge makes it worth it.

"We do it all we're like a city within Forsyth County. We make sure our residents are properly taken care of at all times. Yes, it can be challenging, yes we do have residents who provide push-back but we keep it positive."

Officer Mebane was laid to rest over the weekend according to the Forysth County Sheriff's Office. She leaves behind her husband and three children.