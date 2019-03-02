TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the North Carolina mountains rescued one person who fell up to 150 feet from Looking Glass Rock on Saturday.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad reported a rock climber fell from Looking Glass Rock, which is in the Pisgah National Forest about 5.5 miles northwest of Brevard.

There was also a report that another climber was stuck on the rock face, according to the Transylvania County Rescue Squad. That climber was later able to lower themselves to the base area, officials said.

The rescue squad sent crews to the top of the rock and crews to the base. They also requested Connestee Fire Rescue to bring a drone unit to the scene.

Around 6:30 p.m., officials said they found the person who fell. That person was located at the base of Looking Glass Rock.

The person suffered a 100 to 150-foot "tumbling fall to the base" and was injured, the rescue squad said. The person who fell was transported to Transylvania Regional Hospital and then airlifted to Mission Hospital.

A hiking guide on the Pisgah National Forest website indicates the elevation change is 1,700 feet from a hike at the bottom to the top of Looking Glass Rock.