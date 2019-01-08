LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was found dead in Lexington Wednesday night. Pedro Manzano, 28, was found with a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Friday, investigators said 23-year-old Nautica Raquan Smith was charged in the case. Smith is in the Davidson County Detention Center with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

