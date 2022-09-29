Deadly crash on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on I-85 in Trinity leaves one dead early Thursday morning, according to officers.
State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-85 southbound near Trinity Road in Randolph County that happened around 2:03 a.m.
A Ford passenger went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85.
A tractor-trailer traveling north hit the vehicle. The driver of the Ford passenger died on scene.
