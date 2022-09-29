x
Deadly crash on I-85 in Randolph County

A driver ran off the road, hitting the bridge abutment on Trinity Road.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on I-85 in Trinity leaves one dead early Thursday morning, according to officers. 

State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-85 southbound near Trinity Road in Randolph County that happened around 2:03 a.m. 

A Ford passenger went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85. 

A tractor-trailer traveling north hit the vehicle. The driver of the Ford passenger died on scene. 

