CLEMMONS, NC -- There was a house fire in Clemmons according to Davidson Fire/EMS that left one person dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The incident happened on Muddy Creek Rd. around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no other people inside the home.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY