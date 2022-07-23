Man dead after motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem

Police said Ryan Scott Yessman, 35, ran a stop sign before crashing into a building on Summit Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after crashing into a building on a motorcycle in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 7:28 p.m. about an accident on Sixth Street and Summit Street.

After an investigation, detectives said 35-year-old Ryan Scott Yessman was driving west on Sixth Street before approaching Summit Street. That's when he ran a stop sign, crashing into a building.

There was no damage to the building.

Yessman died on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.