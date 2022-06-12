Henry County Sherriff's Office said they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.

BASSETT, Va. — Henry County sheriff deputies said emergency responders received call from a man who stated he had been shot by his girlfriend and that he shot his girlfriend as well.

It happened on Meadow Green Drive at an apartment around 9:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said they believe the couple were arguing with each other and both were armed with handguns at the time.

The male was had multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and has life threatening injuries.

The 32-year-old female also had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said it remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).