One dead following apartment fire in Winston-Salem

According to Winston-Salem Fire, the fire occurred at 820 W Fourteenth St.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire that began Friday night took the life of a person in Winston-Salem according to a post from the Winston-Salem Fire Department Twitter page. 

The fire occurred at 820 W Fourteenth St. Winston-Salem fire said one person was rescued from the apartment. They also reported that there was one civilian death.

According to the Twitter post, The American Red Cross is now also assisting two displaced occupants from an adjacent apartment. 

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation. 

