KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A head-on crash left one person dead in Kernersville Saturday night according to Winston-Salem police.

Police say the crash happened in the 1700 block of Union Cross Road. Once on scene, police say a 2002 Buick and 2012 Mitsubishi were found crashed in the northbound lanes of the road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Buick driven by Gilmer Flippen Jr., 65, for unknown reasons was driving south in the northbound lanes of Union Cross Road.

As a result, the Mitsubishi driven by Han Sim, 31, collided head-on into the Buick. Police say Flippen Jr. died at the scene of the crash and Sim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation, which is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

Union Cross Road was closed for nearly 5 hours following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.

