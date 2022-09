High Point fire officials said four others got out of the house safely.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point fire officials said crews are on the scene of a deadly house fire.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a home on West Green Drive. Officials said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Officials said one person is dead. Four others got out safely.

Fire crews got the flames out in less than 15 minutes.

The road is closed near the house while the investigation continues.

A portion of West Green Dr is closed in High Point as @HighPointPolice and fire department investigate a fatal house fire. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/TZXBoO4bGG — Crosby Sensibaugh (@sensieC) September 2, 2022