HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man died in a shooting at a High Point apartment complex Thursday morning.
Police are investigating the suspected homicide on the 200 block of Druid Street. Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of a small apartment complex.
No other information was released. We're working to learn more.
Anyone with information should call Detective Buben at 336-887-7867 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
