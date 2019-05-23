HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man died in a shooting at a High Point apartment complex Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the suspected homicide on the 200 block of Druid Street. Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of a small apartment complex.

No other information was released. We're working to learn more.

Anyone with information should call Detective Buben at 336-887-7867 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

