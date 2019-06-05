HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man was killed and another was hurt in a High Point shooting Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of E. Martin Luther King Dr. at 12:32 a.m. after getting several calls that someone was shot. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound at The Oaks at Silver Ridge apartment complex. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and pronounced dead.

Around 12:45 a.m. a man walked into High Point Regional Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound on his arm. Officers think both men were shot in the same incident. Neither man was identified in a release from police.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. No more information was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000 or text Keyword: Cashtips and your tip to 274637.

