One person dead after accident at Procter and Gamble facility in Greensboro

North Carolina Department of Labor officials did not have any specific information about the nature of the accident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died at a Procter and Gamble facility in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor.

Officials said NCDOL sent an Occupational Safety and Health Division officer to the scene this past Friday afternoon and will be investigating the accident.

NCDOL officials did not have any specific information about the nature of the accident as of 7 p.m. Sunday but said more information will be released as it becomes available.

