1 dead, 2 taken to the hospital after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead, and two others have been taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro police, the crash happened at around 1:50 a.m.

Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount Airy was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard onto West Gate City Boulevard when the car she was driving was hit.

Investigators said Portillo was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima when she was hit by a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, of Hoffman who was driving west on West Gate City Boulevard.

Detectives said Ellerbe’s Dodge Challenger hit the driver’s side of Portilla’s Nissan Altima.

Police said she died at the scene and the person riding in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital.

Ellerbe was also taken to the hospital.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

