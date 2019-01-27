GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a gun was discharged during a fight at Four Seasons Mall Saturday night and two people were taken into custody as a result.

One has since been released.

The investigation started after officers were dispatched to the mall around 8:16 p.m. on a shots fired call. Officers say the gunshot was fired during a fight inside the mall.

No one was injured and those involved in the fight tried to leave before officers arrived.

Robert Lamont King, 26 was arrested on multiple charges including Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Felony Possession of Marijuana.

