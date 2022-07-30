One injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday morning

Police say they found a man on Ross Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department responded to a call around 5:00 a.m. about a shooting on the 700 block of Ross Street.

Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators learned that the victim was in an altercation with an unknown man shortly before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.