One injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday morning

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department responded to a call around 5:00 a.m. about a shooting on the 700 block of Ross Street.
Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Investigators learned that the victim was in an altercation with an unknown man shortly before the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information in regards to this incident call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.