One hurt in fire at historic Varnadore building in Charlotte

Fire investigators said there was evidence that homeless people had recently been inside the abandoned office building off Independence Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt when the abandoned Varnadore building in southeast Charlotte caught on fire Friday evening, Charlotte Fire said.

According to fire department officials, the fire happened at an old office building on East Independence Boulevard and Pierson Drive. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 22 minutes. Charlotte Fire said Saturday that investigators determined the fire started on the third floor and there was evidence homeless people had been inside. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a tweet, Charlotte Fire said the fire caused $11,000 in damage to the building.